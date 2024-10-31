Peppermint Innovation Halts Trading for Major Announcement

Peppermint Innovation Limited (AU:PIL) has released an update.

Peppermint Innovation Limited (ASX: PIL) has placed a trading halt on its securities pending a significant announcement. The company is finalizing a confidential negotiation for a financial facility aimed at supporting its future growth. Trading will resume either upon announcement of the agreement or at the start of trading on November 5, 2024.

