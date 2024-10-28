News & Insights

Pepper Money’s Strategic Share Buy-Back Update

October 28, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.

Pepper Money Ltd has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the purchase of an additional 15,110 ordinary fully paid securities. This strategic move is part of their efforts to manage capital effectively and enhance shareholder value. The total number of securities bought back has now reached 1,156,853.

