Pepper Money Updates Share Buy-Back Program

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.

Pepper Money Ltd has updated its ongoing buy-back program, announcing the purchase of an additional 31,551 of its ordinary fully paid shares, bringing the total bought back to 1,191,962 shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

For further insights into AU:PPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.