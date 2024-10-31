News & Insights

Stocks

Pepper Money Updates Share Buy-Back Program

October 31, 2024 — 06:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.

Pepper Money Ltd has updated its ongoing buy-back program, announcing the purchase of an additional 31,551 of its ordinary fully paid shares, bringing the total bought back to 1,191,962 shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

For further insights into AU:PPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.