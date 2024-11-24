Pepper Money Updates on Share Buy-Back Activity

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.

Pepper Money Ltd has announced a recent update on their ongoing on-market buy-back program, purchasing 38,965 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This strategic move is part of their daily buy-back notifications aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

