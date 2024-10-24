Pepper Money Ltd Updates on Stock Buy-Back

News & Insights

October 24, 2024 — 06:20 pm EDT

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.

Pepper Money Limited has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, with 29,180 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased on the previous day. This brings the total number of securities bought back to 1,118,161, as the company continues its market buy-back strategy. Investors watching PPM’s moves may find this development noteworthy as it signals the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

