Pepper Money Ltd Updates on Stock Buy-Back

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.

Pepper Money Limited has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, with 29,180 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased on the previous day. This brings the total number of securities bought back to 1,118,161, as the company continues its market buy-back strategy. Investors watching PPM’s moves may find this development noteworthy as it signals the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:PPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.