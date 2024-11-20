News & Insights

Pepper Money Ltd Updates on Share Buy-Back Activity

November 20, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.

Pepper Money Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased 40,665 ordinary shares on the previous day, adding to the total of over 1.5 million shares bought back to date. This move indicates the company’s strategic efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

