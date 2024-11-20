Pepper Money Ltd Updates on Share Buy-Back Activity

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Pepper Money Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased 40,665 ordinary shares on the previous day, adding to the total of over 1.5 million shares bought back to date. This move indicates the company’s strategic efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
For further insights into AU:PPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.