Pepper Money Ltd Holds Annual General Meeting

May 23, 2024 — 12:47 am EDT

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.

Pepper Money Limited has convened its Annual General Meeting, featuring addresses from both the Chair, Mr. Michael Culhane, and the CEO, Mr. Mario Rehayem. The company, a prominent non-bank lender in Australia and New Zealand, offers a range of products including residential and commercial loans, asset finance, and novated leases. The full speeches have been released for shareholder review.

