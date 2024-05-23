Pepper Money Ltd Holds Annual General Meeting

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.

Pepper Money Limited has convened its Annual General Meeting, featuring addresses from both the Chair, Mr. Michael Culhane, and the CEO, Mr. Mario Rehayem. The company, a prominent non-bank lender in Australia and New Zealand, offers a range of products including residential and commercial loans, asset finance, and novated leases. The full speeches have been released for shareholder review.

