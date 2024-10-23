Pepper Money Ltd Expands Market Presence with New Securities

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.

Pepper Money Ltd has announced the quotation of 2,809 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of a previously announced transaction and marks a step forward in the company’s efforts to enhance its market presence. Investors may find this an interesting development as Pepper Money continues to maneuver in the financial markets.

