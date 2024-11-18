Pepper Money Ltd Announces Securities Buy-Back

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.

Pepper Money Ltd has announced the cessation of 214,643 ordinary fully paid securities following an on-market buy-back. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value and market confidence. Investors may view this as a positive step towards consolidating the company’s financial position.

