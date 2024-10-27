News & Insights

Stocks

Pepper Money Ltd Announces Ongoing Share Buy-Back

October 27, 2024 — 06:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.

Pepper Money Ltd has announced the continuation of its share buy-back program, with 9,512 ordinary fully paid shares repurchased on the previous day, bringing the total to over 1.1 million shares. This move indicates the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders and demonstrates confidence in its market position.

For further insights into AU:PPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.