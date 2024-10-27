Pepper Money Ltd Announces Ongoing Share Buy-Back

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.

Pepper Money Ltd has announced the continuation of its share buy-back program, with 9,512 ordinary fully paid shares repurchased on the previous day, bringing the total to over 1.1 million shares. This move indicates the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders and demonstrates confidence in its market position.

