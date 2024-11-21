Pepper Money Ltd Announces Daily Share Buy-Back Update

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.

Pepper Money Ltd has announced a daily buy-back update, revealing the repurchase of 41,232 of its ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This buy-back is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital efficiently. Investors may find this move noteworthy as it reflects Pepper Money’s confidence in its market position.

