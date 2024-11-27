Pepper Money Ltd Announces Daily Share Buy-Back

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.

Pepper Money Ltd has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares, with 14,833 shares repurchased on the previous day, adding to a total of 1,713,104 shares bought back so far. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially increase shareholder value.

