Pepper Money Ltd Announces Daily Share Buy-Back

November 27, 2024 — 05:50 pm EST

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.

Pepper Money Ltd has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares, with 14,833 shares repurchased on the previous day, adding to a total of 1,713,104 shares bought back so far. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially increase shareholder value.

