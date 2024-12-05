Pepper Money Director Alters Shareholding Position

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.
Pepper Money Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding interests of its director, Mario Rehayem. The adjustment involved the disposal of 29,287 ordinary shares, valued at $39,757.13, reflecting a strategic financial decision by the director. This development is likely to capture the attention of market participants tracking leadership moves within the company.
