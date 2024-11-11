News & Insights

Stocks

Pepper Money Announces Share Buy-Back Update

November 11, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.

Pepper Money Limited has updated its buy-back activity, announcing the purchase of 78,701 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to repurchase shares, with a total of 1,286,567 shares bought back prior to this update. Investors interested in Pepper Money’s market activities may find this buy-back indicative of the company’s financial strategies and shareholder value initiatives.

For further insights into AU:PPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.