Pepper Money Announces Share Buy-Back Update

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.

Pepper Money Limited has updated its buy-back activity, announcing the purchase of 78,701 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to repurchase shares, with a total of 1,286,567 shares bought back prior to this update. Investors interested in Pepper Money’s market activities may find this buy-back indicative of the company’s financial strategies and shareholder value initiatives.

