Pepper Money Announces New Share Issuance

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.

Pepper Money Ltd has announced the issuance of 129,736 new ordinary fully paid securities, which are set to be officially recorded on November 19, 2024. This move involves the conversion of previously unquoted securities, signaling a strategic step in the company’s financial activities. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Pepper Money’s dynamic approach in managing its equity portfolio.

