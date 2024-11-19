News & Insights

Pepper Money Announces New Securities Issue

November 19, 2024 — 01:09 am EST

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.

Pepper Money Ltd is set to issue up to 7,702 fully paid ordinary securities, as announced on November 19, 2024. This move reflects the company’s strategic financial planning, potentially impacting its market position. Investors and market watchers may find this development noteworthy in assessing Pepper Money’s growth trajectory.

