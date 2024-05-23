News & Insights

Pepper Money AGM: Strong Shareholder Endorsement

May 23, 2024 — 03:58 am EDT

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.

Pepper Money Limited has successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, with all proposed resolutions being carried by a significant majority. The company, a prominent non-bank lender in Australia and New Zealand, reaffirmed its commitment to offering innovative financial solutions in residential home loans, asset finance, and commercial real estate. The AGM results underscore the strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives and leadership.

