US Markets

Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One posts wider first-quarter loss

Contributor
Aakash Jagadeesh Babu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

Entertainment One Ltd on Friday posted a wider first-quarter loss, dented by lower sales in its film, television & music segment, as the Canada-based company prepares to be acquired by U.S. toy maker Hasbro Inc.

Adds details on results, deal, background

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd ETO.L on Friday posted a wider first-quarter loss, dented by lower sales in its film, television & music segment, as the Canada-based company prepares to be acquired by U.S. toy maker Hasbro Inc HAS.O.

The company said its loss before tax widened to 43.9 million pounds ($54.65 million) from 6.8 million pounds last year.

Quarterly sales were dragged by leaner performance in the film, television & music division due to lower broadcasting and licensing revenues, the entertainment firm said.

Revenue fell nearly 7% to 173.1 million pounds compared with the same period last year.

In August, Hasbro said it will buy Entertainment One for about $4 billion in cash, adding the independent studio with preschool brands such as Peppa Pig to the U.S. company known for Nerf and Power Rangers.

Entertainment One, which started life as a Canadian record and tape retailer, recently signed a multi-year production deal with award-winning producer Mark Gordon, who has worked on "Saving Private Ryan" and "Grey's Anatomy".

($1 = 0.8033 pounds)

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +16462238780, outside the U.S. +91 80 67491576; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular