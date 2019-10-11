Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One posts wider first-quarter loss

Adds details on results, deal, background

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd ETO.L on Friday posted a wider first-quarter loss, dented by lower sales in its film, television & music segment, as the Canada-based company prepares to be acquired by U.S. toy maker Hasbro Inc HAS.O.

The company said its loss before tax widened to 43.9 million pounds ($54.65 million) from 6.8 million pounds last year.

Quarterly sales were dragged by leaner performance in the film, television & music division due to lower broadcasting and licensing revenues, the entertainment firm said.

Revenue fell nearly 7% to 173.1 million pounds compared with the same period last year.

In August, Hasbro said it will buy Entertainment One for about $4 billion in cash, adding the independent studio with preschool brands such as Peppa Pig to the U.S. company known for Nerf and Power Rangers.

Entertainment One, which started life as a Canadian record and tape retailer, recently signed a multi-year production deal with award-winning producer Mark Gordon, who has worked on "Saving Private Ryan" and "Grey's Anatomy".

($1 = 0.8033 pounds)

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

