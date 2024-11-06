News & Insights

Stocks

PepinNini Minerals Unveils High-Grade Discoveries in Brazil

November 06, 2024 — 05:45 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

PepinNini Minerals Limited has announced promising high-grade niobium, tantalum, and rare earth element findings at its Tântalo Project in Brazil. Initial sampling indicates significant mineralization, with plans to prioritize further drilling and exploration. This development could position PepinNini as a key player in the niobium and tantalum market.

For further insights into AU:PNN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEIMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.