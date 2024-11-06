PepinNini Minerals Unveils High-Grade Discoveries in Brazil

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

PepinNini Minerals Limited has announced promising high-grade niobium, tantalum, and rare earth element findings at its Tântalo Project in Brazil. Initial sampling indicates significant mineralization, with plans to prioritize further drilling and exploration. This development could position PepinNini as a key player in the niobium and tantalum market.

