PepinNini Minerals Limited’s Strategic Capital Raise

May 24, 2024 — 01:27 am EDT

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

PepinNini Minerals Limited announces a non-renounceable entitlement issue offering one new option for every three shares, at $0.01 each, aiming to raise up to $308,683, with additional offers including new options for placement participants, directors, and a broker offer, all exercisable at $0.30 within five years. The offer, highlighted as speculative, comes with updates to the company’s capital structure and recent activities such as the Rincon Project funding and development agreement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

