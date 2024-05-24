PepinNini Minerals Limited’s Strategic Capital Raise

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

PepinNini Minerals Limited announces a non-renounceable entitlement issue offering one new option for every three shares, at $0.01 each, aiming to raise up to $308,683, with additional offers including new options for placement participants, directors, and a broker offer, all exercisable at $0.30 within five years. The offer, highlighted as speculative, comes with updates to the company’s capital structure and recent activities such as the Rincon Project funding and development agreement.

