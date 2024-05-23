PepinNini Minerals Expands Project Portfolio

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

PepinNini Minerals Limited has announced the strategic expansion of their Waterlander Niobium-Rare Earth Elements Project in Western Australia, with plans to acquire additional exploration licenses. The company also confirmed the receipt of the first tranche of USD $500,000 for the development of the Rincon Project at its Salta Lithium Project in Argentina and has renegotiated capital raising fees with GBA Capital.

