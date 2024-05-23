News & Insights

Stocks

PepinNini Minerals Expands Project Portfolio

May 23, 2024 — 11:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

PepinNini Minerals Limited has announced the strategic expansion of their Waterlander Niobium-Rare Earth Elements Project in Western Australia, with plans to acquire additional exploration licenses. The company also confirmed the receipt of the first tranche of USD $500,000 for the development of the Rincon Project at its Salta Lithium Project in Argentina and has renegotiated capital raising fees with GBA Capital.

For further insights into AU:PNN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEIMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.