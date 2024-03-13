PepGen Secures FDA's Orphan Drug, Rare Pediatric Disease Designations For PGN-EDO51

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, PepGen Inc. (PEPG) announced that PGN-EDO51, a potential therapeutic for Duchenne muscular dystrophy or DMD patients, has received orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations from the FDA.

The company said that PGN-EDO51 is anticipated to be beneficial for patients with mutations suitable for the exon 51 skipping approach.

PepGen is presently assessing PGN-EDO51 in the CONNECT 1 Phase 2 trial and intends to commence patient enrollment in the CONNECT 2 Phase 2 trial later this year.

