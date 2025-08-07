PepGen (PEPG) Q2 Loss Narrows 19.5%

Key Points GAAP earnings per share loss was $(0.70). This outperformed estimates by $0.15 per share (GAAP).

No revenue reported as PepGen remains pre-commercial, in line with expectations.

Cash position stood at $74.7 million as of June 30, 2025, funding operations into the second quarter of 2026.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG), a biotechnology company focused on developing oligonucleotide-based therapies for neuromuscular diseases, released its earnings for the second quarter of 2025 on August 7, 2025. The biggest news was a GAAP net loss per share of $(0.70), which was better than the estimated $(0.85) GAAP loss expected by analysts. This performance was aided by reduced research and development expenses. As PepGen is still pre-commercial, no revenue was reported or expected. The period showed ongoing clinical progress, a narrowing loss, and careful cash management. However, cash reserves decreased, shortening the runway into the second quarter of 2026.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.70) $(0.85) $(0.87) 19.5 % Revenue N/A $0.0 N/A -- Research and Development Expenses $18.4 million $25.1 million (26.7 %) General and Administrative Expenses $5.5 million $5.4 million 1.85 %

About PepGen and Its Focus Areas

PepGen develops new therapies for genetic neuromuscular diseases using its Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide (EDO) platform. This technology is designed to improve the delivery of oligonucleotide drugs, which are short strands of genetic material, into muscle cells. Its main programs target myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), two inherited disorders that cause muscle weakness and deterioration.

The company aims to solve delivery challenges for oligonucleotide therapeutics by improving cellular uptake through cell-penetrating peptides (CPPs). The EDO platform is at the heart of PepGen’s approach. Key success factors include showing these therapies are both potent and safe, progressing clinical candidates through regulatory milestones, and manufacturing drugs at scale in a cost-efficient way.

During the quarter, PepGen made progress in its lead DM1 program. The company completed dosing in the highest-planned patient group (15 mg/kg) in the Phase 1 FREEDOM study for PGN-EDODM1, its DM1 candidate, with topline data from this cohort expected in early Q4 2025. Data from lower doses in the FREEDOM Phase 1 trial suggest “class-leading mean mis-splicing correction,” indicating potential drug activity in patients. PepGen decided not to escalate doses beyond this point, citing safety findings and the effects seen at previous cohorts.

PepGen expects to share results from the 15 mg/kg group in early Q4. It also began transitioning clinical sites to the next study, FREEDOM2. This trial will test repeat dosing in DM1. The first data from the initial dose group in this second study is expected in the first quarter of 2026. Both Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations have been granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for PGN-EDODM1, indicating recognition of its potential.

Financially, the company kept expenses in check. Research and development costs (GAAP) dropped to $18.4 million, down from $25.1 million (GAAP) in Q2 2024. The narrowing of total operating expenses led to a lower net loss of $23.1 million (GAAP), compared to $28.3 million (GAAP) in Q2 2024.

PepGen ended the quarter with $74.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. According to its estimates, this should fund ongoing work into the second quarter of 2026. For context, this balance declined from $120.2 million as of December 31, 2024. The company brought on a new Chief Technology Officer, Kasra Kasraian, PhD, who brings experience in both small and large molecules as well as gene therapies.

Looking Ahead and Financial Outlook

PepGen stated that its current cash resources will support operations into the second quarter of 2026, assuming clinical plans proceed smoothly. No additional official financial guidance for future periods was provided in the earnings release. Investors are likely to watch closely for two main events: the FREEDOM topline data from the 15 mg/kg cohort in early fourth quarter of 2025, and the first repeat dose (multiple ascending dose) results from FREEDOM2, expected in first quarter of 2026.

The company did not discuss progress for its DMD program (PGN-EDO51) in this update, which may be noteworthy for those looking for greater portfolio breadth. PEPG does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

