PepGen Appoints Kasra Kasraian As New Chief Technology Officer

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company PepGen, Inc. (PEPG) announced Tuesday the appointment of Kasra Kasraian as Chief Technology Officer.

Kasraian brings over 25 years of experience in product and process development, CMC strategy, and technical operations, spanning small and large molecules, as well as cell and gene therapies.

Kasraian joins PepGen from bluebird bio, where he held various roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Quality, Regulatory Affairs, and CMC Sciences.

Prior to this role, he served as Senior Vice President, Technical Development and Operations. Prior to bluebird bio, Kasraian led the Technical Operation, Quality, and Regulatory CMC functions at Zafgen, Inc.

Previously, he held scientific and leadership roles at Biogen, Wyeth Biotech, Pfizer Inc., and Genetics Institute in the areas of formulation development, process development, technical services, manufacturing, and CMC management encompassing early phase development through commercialization for both small molecules and biologics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.