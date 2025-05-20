Markets
PEPG

PepGen Appoints Kasra Kasraian As New Chief Technology Officer

May 20, 2025 — 07:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company PepGen, Inc. (PEPG) announced Tuesday the appointment of Kasra Kasraian as Chief Technology Officer.

Kasraian brings over 25 years of experience in product and process development, CMC strategy, and technical operations, spanning small and large molecules, as well as cell and gene therapies.

Kasraian joins PepGen from bluebird bio, where he held various roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Quality, Regulatory Affairs, and CMC Sciences.

Prior to this role, he served as Senior Vice President, Technical Development and Operations. Prior to bluebird bio, Kasraian led the Technical Operation, Quality, and Regulatory CMC functions at Zafgen, Inc.

Previously, he held scientific and leadership roles at Biogen, Wyeth Biotech, Pfizer Inc., and Genetics Institute in the areas of formulation development, process development, technical services, manufacturing, and CMC management encompassing early phase development through commercialization for both small molecules and biologics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PEPG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.