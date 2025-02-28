$PEPG stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PEPG stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,812,381 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PEPG:
$PEPG Insider Trading Activity
$PEPG insiders have traded $PEPG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NOEL DONNELLY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,527 shares for an estimated $2,565
- MARY BETH DELENA (General Counsel) sold 1,432 shares for an estimated $2,405
$PEPG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $PEPG stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP added 3,193,097 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,101,837
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 1,814,260 shares (-77.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,876,045
- FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 702,694 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,663,210
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC removed 580,902 shares (-41.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,201,618
- SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC. removed 561,128 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,797,644
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC removed 531,097 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,540,879
- MORGAN STANLEY added 494,622 shares (+840.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,874,617
