$PEPG stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PEPG stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,812,381 of trading volume.

$PEPG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PEPG:

$PEPG insiders have traded $PEPG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NOEL DONNELLY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,527 shares for an estimated $2,565

MARY BETH DELENA (General Counsel) sold 1,432 shares for an estimated $2,405

$PEPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $PEPG stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

