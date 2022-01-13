Pepco Group Q1 revenue rises to $1.54 bln

Pepco Group, the owner of PEPCO, Poundland, and Dealz discount retailer brands in Europe, reported a 12% rise in total revenue for the first quarter on a constant currency basis, from a year ago, driven by performance at its PEPCO banner.

The group, which listed on the Warsaw stock market in May last year, said on Thursday first-quarter revenue covering October through December was 1.35 billion euros ($1.54 billion), with like-for-like sales up 0.7%.

($1 = 0.8742 euros)

