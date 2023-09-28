News & Insights

Pepco Group further lowers EBITDA forecast; key executive steps down

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

September 28, 2023 — 01:44 am EDT

Written by Mateusz Rabiega for Reuters ->

GDANSK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - European discount retailer Pepco Group PCOP.WA on Thursday said it further downgraded its forecast for the full year of 2023, estimating that underlying EBITDA for the period will amount to about 750 million euros ($790 million), compared with last year's 731 million euros.

This is the second downgrade in recent weeks. The group also said its managing director of Pepco business, Anand Patel, will step down immediately in a move to reorient management structure.

Patel will be replaced by current managing director of Poundland, Barry Williams.

