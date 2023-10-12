Pepco Group fourth-quarter revenue rises 12.5% y/y

GDANSK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - European discount retailer Pepco Group PCOP.WA said on Thursday its revenue for the fourth quarter rose 12.5% from a year earlier to 1.44 billion euros ($1.53 billion) on a constant currency basis.

The group opened a record 343 new stores in the fourth quarter, with 668 openings in total during the year. The number came in above the minimum target set by the group of at least 550 net new stores openings.

($1 = 0.9406 euros)

