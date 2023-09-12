News & Insights

Pepco Group CEO resigns; firm lowers EBITDA guidance

September 12, 2023 — 01:51 am EDT

Written by Mateusz Rabiega for Reuters ->

GDANSK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - European discount retailer Pepco Group PCOP.WA on Tuesday said that CEO Trevor Masters will resign from the role with immediate effect, without providing a reason for the decision.

Andy Bond, chair of the board of directors, will assume the role of executive chair and will lead the overall management of the company until a new CEO is appointed, the company said.

The firm also trimmed its full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) guidance, which is expected to be slightly lower than previously anticipated, but still in-line with analysts consensus.

The change in guidance was prompted by weaker-than-expected sales performance, but the company reaffirmed that it will meet the full-year target for opening 550 new stores.

Masters, a former Tesco executive, joined Pepco in 2019 and first took over as interim CEO last March, a role he had worked in for a month, before he was promoted to a permanent position.

