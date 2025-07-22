$PEP stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PEP stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $366,136,346 of trading volume.

$PEP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PEP (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PEP stock page ):

$PEP insiders have traded $PEP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIE T. GALLAGHER (SVP and Controller) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $3,988,780

PAULA SANTILLI (CEO, Latin America Foods) sold 7,777 shares for an estimated $1,181,287

$PEP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,493 institutional investors add shares of $PEP stock to their portfolio, and 1,706 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PEP Government Contracts

We have seen $2,559,832 of award payments to $PEP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$PEP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PEP stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PEP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PEP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

$PEP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEP recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $PEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $154.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $144.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $154.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a target price of $168.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $165.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Bryan Spillane from B of A Securities set a target price of $145.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan set a target price of $139.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $148.0 on 06/24/2025

