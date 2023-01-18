PEP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $173.25, changing hands as low as $172.92 per share. PepsiCo Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEP's low point in its 52 week range is $153.37 per share, with $186.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $172.97. The PEP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

