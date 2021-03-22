PEP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $137.69, changing hands as high as $138.15 per share. PepsiCo Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEP's low point in its 52 week range is $102.87 per share, with $148.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $137.75. The PEP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

