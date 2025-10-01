PEP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $142.90, changing hands as high as $143.12 per share. PepsiCo Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEP's low point in its 52 week range is $127.60 per share, with $177.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $143.17. The PEP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

