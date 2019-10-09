People's Utah Bancorp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PUB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of People's Utah Bancorp (Symbol: PUB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.69, changing hands as high as $28.80 per share. People's Utah Bancorp shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PUB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PUB's low point in its 52 week range is $25.18 per share, with $34.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.49.

