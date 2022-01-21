People's United (PBCT) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline

People's United Financial Inc. PBCT reported fourth-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 36 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. The bottom line is above the year-ago quarter’s 35 cents.

The quarterly results reflect controlled expenses and increasing deposit balance. Benefits from the provision for credit losses and a strong capital position also supported the financials. However, a decline in net interest income (NII) and reduced loans were headwinds.

Net income available to common shareholders was $146.4 million compared with a net loss of $148.8 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

For 2021, the net income available to common shareholders was $590.8 million compared with the $205.5 million reported in 2020. Operating earnings per share were $1.48, up from the prior year’s $1.27. The same surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.42.

Revenues Fall on Lower NII, Deposits Rise

Total revenues (comprising net interest income and non-interest income) were down 417.7% year over year to $461.6 million in the fourth quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $458.2 million.

In 2021, total revenues were down 8.5% from the prior-year level to $2.07 billion.

NII, on a fully taxable basis, totaled $369.6 million, down 5.3% year over year. The net interest margin (annualized) declined to 2.51% from the prior-year quarter’s level to 2.84%.

Non-interest income declined 44.1% year over year to $99.6 million. A rise in bank service charges, investment management fees, and cash management fees was offset by a decline in operating lease income, net customer interest rate swap income and other non-interest income.

Non-interest expenses decreased 57% on a year-over-year basis to $277.7 million. A decline in occupancy and equipment costs, amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets, operating lease expenses and other non-interest expenses led to the fall.

The company’s efficiency ratio was 54.1% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 55.5%. A decline in the ratio indicates higher profitability.

As of Dec 31, 2021, total loans were $37.85 billion, down 4.2% from the prior quarter. Also, total deposits rose 1.7% on a sequential basis to $53.76 billion.

Credit Quality Improves

Provision for credit losses was negative $5.9 million against $14.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Also, Net loan charge-offs declined 78.4% year over year to $2.9 million. Net loan charge-offs, as a percentage of average total loans, were 0.03% on an annualized basis, contracting 9 bps.

As of Dec 31, 2021, non-performing assets were $293.6 million, down 14.1% year over year. However, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans expanded 1 bp from the year-earlier quarter’s level to 0.76%.

Capital Position & Profitability Ratios Strong

As of Dec 31, 2021, the total risk-based capital ratio increased to 13.9% from 12.4% recorded in the year-earlier period. The tangible equity ratio of 7.8% was up from 7.5% in the year-ago period.

Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity was 12.4%, while return on average assets was 0.92% as of Dec 31, 2021. Both ratios were negative in the prior-year quarter.

Our Viewpoint

PBCT put up a decent performance in the fourth quarter. Though a fall in revenues and a decline in loan balance might restrict bottom-line expansion in the upcoming quarters, People’s United’s efforts to strengthen its deposit franchise are encouraging. This is likely to continue in the near future, supported by the company’s strong balance sheet position and controlled expenses.

