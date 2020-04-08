Markets
People's United Financial's Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of People's United Financial Inc's Fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A (Symbol: PBCTP) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4062), with shares changing hands as low as $21.19 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.01% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PBCTP was trading at a 13.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.17% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PBCTP shares, versus PBCT:

Below is a dividend history chart for PBCTP, showing historical dividend payments on People's United Financial Inc's Fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A :

In Wednesday trading, People's United Financial Inc's Fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A (Symbol: PBCTP) is currently up about 4.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PBCT) are up about 3.8%.

