People's United Financial's Preferred stock, Series A Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of People's United Financial Inc's Fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A (Symbol: PBCTP) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4062), with shares changing hands as low as $25.44 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PBCTP was trading at a 5.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 1.53% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PBCTP shares, versus PBCT:

Below is a dividend history chart for PBCTP, showing historical dividend payments on People's United Financial Inc's Fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A :

In Monday trading, People's United Financial Inc's Fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A (Symbol: PBCTP) is currently down about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PBCT) are off about 0.6%.

