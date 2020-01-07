People's United Financial's Preferred stock, Series A Crosses Above 5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of People's United Financial Inc's Fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A (Symbol: PBCTP) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4062), with shares changing hands as low as $28.02 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.04% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PBCTP was trading at a 14.28% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.89% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for PBCTP, showing historical dividend payments on People's United Financial Inc's Fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A :

In Tuesday trading, People's United Financial Inc's Fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A (Symbol: PBCTP) is currently down about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PBCT) are down about 1.4%.

