People’s United Financial Stock Outperformed S&P500 Over The Last week, What To Expect?

People’s United Financial stock (NASDAQ: PBCT) has gained 1.9% in the last week, outperforming the S&P 500 (down 3.2%). Further, the stock outperformed the broader markets over one month (down 3.8% vs 7.2%). The current stock market volatility is attributable to the crisis between Ukraine and Russia, as well as the United States’ record-high inflation data.

The company is an American bank holding entity that owns People’s United Bank. The bank offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Despite a decline in revenues, it managed to beat the consensus estimates in the fourth quarter. Further, it announced last week that required regulatory permission has been received from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors to complete the acquisition of People’s United by M&T Bank Corporation. The factors listed above were the primary drivers of positive investor sentiment toward the stock.

Now, is PBCT stock set to rise further, or could we expect some correction? We believe that there is a 65% chance of a rise in People’s United Financial stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine-learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on People’s United Financial Stock Chance of Rise.

Twenty-One Day: PBCT -3.8%, vs. S&P500 -7.2%; Outperformed market

(20% likelihood event; 65% probability of rise over next 21 days)

People’s United Financial stock lost 3.8% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) decline of 7.2%

over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) decline of 7.2% A change of -3.8% or more over twenty-one trading days is a 20% likelihood event, which has occurred 513 times out of 2515 in the last ten years

Of these 513 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next twenty-one trading days on 335 occasions

This points to a 65% probability for the stock rising over the next twenty-one trading days

Ten Day: PBCT -5.7%, vs. S&P500 -3.1%; Underperformed market

(7% likelihood event; 55% probability of rise over next 10 days)

People’s United Financial stock decreased 5.7% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) drop of 3.1%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) drop of 3.1% A change of -5.7% or more over ten trading days is a 7% likelihood event, which has occurred 164 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Of these 164 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next ten trading days on 90 occasions

This points to a 55 % probability for the stock rising over the next ten trading days

Five Day: PBCT 1.9%, vs. S&P500 -3.2%; Outperformed market

(23% likelihood event; 48% probability of rise over next five days)

People’s United Financial stock gained 1.9% over a five-day trading period ending 03/08/2022, compared to the broader market (S&P500) drop of 3.2%

over a five-day trading period ending 03/08/2022, compared to the broader market (S&P500) drop of 3.2% A change of 1.9% or more over five trading days (one week) is a 23% likelihood event, which has occurred 586 times out of 2515 in the last ten years

Of these 586 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next five trading days on 281 occasions

This points to a 48% probability for the stock rising over the next five trading days

Returns Mar 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] PBCT Return -6% 11% 2% S&P 500 Return -5% -12% 86% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -5% -15% 235%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/9/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

