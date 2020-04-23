People's United Financial Q1 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) reported first quarter operating earnings per share of $0.33, flat with a year ago. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net interest income increased to $396.0 million from $332.8 million, prior year. Non-interest income increased to $123.8 million from $94.6 million. Analysts expected revenue of $500.76 million for the quarter.

The quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share is payable May 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.