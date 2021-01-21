People's United Financial Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $204.2 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $134.0 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, People's United Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $147.7 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

People's United Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $147.7 Mln. vs. $158.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33

