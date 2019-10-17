People's United Financial Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT):

-Earnings: $131.6 million in Q3 vs. $117.0 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.33 in Q3 vs. $0.33 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, People's United Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $135.5 million or $0.34 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.33 per share -Revenue: $462.0 million in Q3 vs. $405.3 million in the same period last year.

