People's United Financial Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $86.4 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $129.7 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, People's United Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $101.0 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

People's United Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $101.0 Mln. vs. $134.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.24 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.22

