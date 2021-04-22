People's United Financial Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $141.0 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $126.9 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, People's United Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $156.5 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

People's United Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $156.5 Mln. vs. $141.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.37 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.