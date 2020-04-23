People's United Financial Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT):

-Earnings: $126.9 million in Q1 vs. $111.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.30 in Q1 vs. $0.30 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, People's United Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $141.1 million or $0.33 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.23 per share

