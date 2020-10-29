Dividends
People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PBCT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PBCT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.53, the dividend yield is 6.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBCT was $10.53, representing a -38.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.22 and a 12.38% increase over the 52 week low of $9.37.

PBCT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL). PBCT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.16. Zacks Investment Research reports PBCT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -14.84%, compared to an industry average of -15.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBCT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PBCT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PBCT as a top-10 holding:

  • ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)
  • SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDY with an decrease of -8.86% over the last 100 days. SDOG has the highest percent weighting of PBCT at 2.13%.

