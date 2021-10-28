People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.183 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PBCT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PBCT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.48, the dividend yield is 4.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBCT was $17.48, representing a -10.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.62 and a 68.4% increase over the 52 week low of $10.38.

PBCT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL). PBCT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.53. Zacks Investment Research reports PBCT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.76%, compared to an industry average of 22.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pbct Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PBCT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PBCT as a top-10 holding:

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV)

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (QSY)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QSY with an increase of 1.83% over the last 100 days. SPDV has the highest percent weighting of PBCT at 2.15%.

