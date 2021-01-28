People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PBCT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PBCT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBCT was $14.12, representing a -13.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.37 and a 50.69% increase over the 52 week low of $9.37.

PBCT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL). PBCT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.34. Zacks Investment Research reports PBCT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.7%, compared to an industry average of 2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBCT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PBCT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PBCT as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (QSY)

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBE with an increase of 33.72% over the last 100 days. SDY has the highest percent weighting of PBCT at 2.61%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.