People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.183 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PBCT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.28, the dividend yield is 3.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBCT was $18.28, representing a -5.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.40 and a 87.78% increase over the 52 week low of $9.74.

PBCT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL). PBCT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.37. Zacks Investment Research reports PBCT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.42%, compared to an industry average of 12.6%.

Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PBCT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PBCT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV)

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (QSY)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPDV with an increase of 22.32% over the last 100 days. SPHD has the highest percent weighting of PBCT at 2.8%.

