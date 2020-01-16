Markets
PBCT

People's United Financial Inc. Announces Gain In Q4 Bottom Line

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $137.5 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $132.9 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

People's United Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $137.5 Mln. vs. $132.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PBCT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular